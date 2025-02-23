Left Menu

Opioid Export Scandal: Pharma Firm In Hot Water

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has issued a notice to Aveo Pharmaceuticals for alleged illegal opioid exports. Following a BBC report, raids revealed illegal exports to Africa. The company denies the claims, asserting compliance with regulations, as authorities seize stock and legal actions commence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:14 IST
Opioid Export Scandal: Pharma Firm In Hot Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has issued a show cause notice to Aveo Pharmaceuticals, alleging illegal opioid exports, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

According to the FDA, the action followed a BBC investigation exposing the illegal export of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol drugs from India to African nations for recreational abuse. Following the Central government's directive, a joint team from state and central drug authorities raided Aveo Pharmaceuticals in Palghar.

While the accused company denies the allegations and insists on adherence to regulations, the authorities have seized stock, halted production, and initiated legal proceedings. Aveo claims compliance and cooperation with authorities, while government efforts to clamp down on illegal opioid exports intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025