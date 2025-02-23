Opioid Export Scandal: Pharma Firm In Hot Water

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration has issued a show cause notice to Aveo Pharmaceuticals, alleging illegal opioid exports, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

According to the FDA, the action followed a BBC investigation exposing the illegal export of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol drugs from India to African nations for recreational abuse. Following the Central government's directive, a joint team from state and central drug authorities raided Aveo Pharmaceuticals in Palghar.

While the accused company denies the allegations and insists on adherence to regulations, the authorities have seized stock, halted production, and initiated legal proceedings. Aveo claims compliance and cooperation with authorities, while government efforts to clamp down on illegal opioid exports intensify.

