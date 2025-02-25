Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia Amid Speculations

Pope Francis remains critically ill with double pneumonia, but the Vatican reports his condition has improved slightly, despite requiring continued oxygen treatment with a reduced flow.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized for 11 days, the longest stay during his nearly 12-year leadership. Though suffering mild kidney insufficiency, the Vatican clarifies it is not alarming. Francis actively engages in work and communicated with the Gaza Catholic parish amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, speculation about Francis's health escalates within the Catholic Church's higher ranks, with cardinals receiving no additional information, urging prayer and focus on the present rather than future leadership considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)