Left Menu

Tragic Measles Outbreak Claims Lives

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced two deaths resulting from a measles outbreak. Details were sparse, but earlier reports identified a school-aged child's death in West Texas. The announcement was made during a cabinet meeting with President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:29 IST
Tragic Measles Outbreak Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • United States

Two fatalities have been linked to a recent measles outbreak, as revealed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday.

During U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural cabinet meeting, Kennedy refrained from divulging further details concerning the fatalities.

Prior reports on the same day confirmed the death of a school-aged child from West Texas due to measles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025