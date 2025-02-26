Tragic Measles Outbreak Claims Lives
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced two deaths resulting from a measles outbreak. Details were sparse, but earlier reports identified a school-aged child's death in West Texas. The announcement was made during a cabinet meeting with President Trump.
Two fatalities have been linked to a recent measles outbreak, as revealed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday.
During U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural cabinet meeting, Kennedy refrained from divulging further details concerning the fatalities.
Prior reports on the same day confirmed the death of a school-aged child from West Texas due to measles.
