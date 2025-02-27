FDA Vaccine Meeting Canceled Amidst Administrative Disruptions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has canceled a scheduled meeting of its Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a decision intricately tied to recent administrative upheaval following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment as Health and Human Services Secretary. Committee member Dr. Paul Offit confirmed the meeting, intended to decide on influenza vaccine strains for the 2025-2026 season, was called off.

The cancelation lacked an explanation, though other panel members, such as Dr. Stanley Perlman, anticipated the disruption due to the meeting not being publicized in the Federal Register. The delay presents potential challenges for flu vaccine production timelines, critical for ensuring readiness for upcoming seasons. Perlman noted further cancellations of related meetings without clear reasons, underscoring the uncertainty within the FDA and related agencies.

The FDA and Health and Human Services Department have not commented publicly, as skepticism surrounds Kennedy's leadership despite his assurances of not being anti-vaccine. Recent moves, including postponing a CDC advisory panel meeting for additional public discourse, underscore the broader shifts occurring within federal health agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)