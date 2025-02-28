Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi Kendras on Path to Landmark Rs 2,000-Crore Sales

Sales from Jan Aushadhi Kendras are projected to surpass Rs 2,000 crore in 2024-25. Currently, there are 15,000 outlets nationwide, which offer medicines and surgical items significantly cheaper than branded alternatives. Plans are underway to expand the network to 25,000 outlets by March 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:20 IST
Sales from Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected to surpass the Rs 2,000-crore mark in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to Ravi Dadhich, CEO of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI). Currently, 15,000 outlets are operational across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme.

The Jan Aushadhi initiative, which has led to significant savings for consumers, started with just 80 outlets in 2014. Now, the plan is to expand to 25,000 outlets by the end of March 2027, with an ambitious aim to reach that target even before the end of 2026.

The outlets sell approximately 2,300 medicines and surgical items at prices 50-80% lower than branded drugs. Additionally, Jan Aushadhi Kendras began selling sanitary pads for Re 1 each in 2019, with over 72 crore pads sold to date. To raise awareness, the government will organize week-long events including seminars and health camps to commemorate Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

