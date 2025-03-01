Global Health Headlines: Impacts and Innovations

The U.S. continued its engagement with the World Health Organization, participating in flu vaccine discussions despite plans to exit the agency. President Donald Trump indicated a possibility of rejoining the organization.

The UK has approved Moderna's RSV vaccine for people aged 60 and above, adding a new tool to combat respiratory diseases in older adults, while U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addresses the Texas measles outbreak by providing resources and vaccines.

In other health news, the FDA revised labeling for testosterone products, Eli Lilly launched a campaign against unapproved weight-loss drugs, and Sun Pharma aims to debut its obesity treatment. EU regulators endorsed AstraZeneca's Enhertu for breast cancer, and reaffirmed support for Eisai-Biogen's Alzheimer therapy.

