Controversy Over Measles Elimination Status in the U.S.
U.S. officials are attempting to prove that ongoing measles outbreaks in several states are unrelated to last year's outbreak in Texas. This is crucial for maintaining the country's measles-elimination status, which requires no locally transmitted cases for 12 months. The CDC finds no direct link between the outbreaks.
U.S. health officials are striving to demonstrate that recent measles outbreaks in states like South Carolina are unrelated to the major 2025 outbreak in Texas, as the nation tries to preserve its status of having eliminated the disease. This status, awarded by the World Health Organization, mandates that no local transmissions of the same measles strain occur for a year.
Scientific analysis, including genetic testing, suggests the recent cases differ significantly from Texas's strain. However, there is skepticism due to reporting challenges, as incomplete travel histories complicate the issue. CDC's early evidence aligns with the notion of unrelated outbreaks, yet questions linger over domestic transmission and potential underreporting.
The Pan American Health Organization will assess U.S. data to validate its elimination status, an indicator of national health standing since 2000. Officials underscore the challenge of monitoring virus spread in areas with public health system distrust, potentially affecting elimination status determinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro's vice president, is sworn in as interim president of Venezuela, reports AP.
Manchester United's Managerial Merry-Go-Round: Who Will Steady the Ship?
All Indians who are in Venezuela are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict movements: Ministry of External Affairs.
Former Mumbai mayor Shubha Raul, who resigned from Shiv Sena (UBT), joins BJP in presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Edie Falco Ventures into 'Another Whole World' with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'