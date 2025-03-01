WHO and ITU Unveil First Global Safe Listening Standard for Video Games Ahead of World Hearing Day 2025

As World Hearing Day 2025 approaches, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) are spotlighting a groundbreaking initiative: the launch of the first-ever global standard for safe listening in video gameplay and esports. This landmark standard aims to reduce the risk of hearing loss among gamers by introducing new protective measures across video game hardware and software. Previously, no specific guidelines existed to safeguard users from harmful noise exposure while gaming.

A Call for Safe Listening in the Gaming Industry

“Everyone can take steps today to ensure good hearing health throughout their life,” said Dr. Jérôme Salomon, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Communicable and Noncommunicable Diseases. “The WHO/ITU safe listening standard supports governments, manufacturers, civil society, and other stakeholders in fostering safe listening environments. This ensures that people of all ages can protect their hearing, even when engaging in video games.”

With video games and esports emerging as one of the world’s largest entertainment industries, approximately 3 billion people globally play video games on devices such as personal computers, gaming consoles, and mobile phones. However, most of these devices and games currently lack safe listening features, putting users—especially children—at risk of permanent hearing loss due to prolonged exposure to loud sounds.

Key Features of the WHO-ITU Safe Listening Standard

The newly introduced WHO-ITU Global Standard on Safe Listening for Video Gameplay and Esports is designed to safeguard players of all types across a variety of gaming environments and equipment. It sets forth separate recommendations for both gaming hardware and software.

For video gameplay devices, the standard includes:

Sound allowance tracking to measure a player’s cumulative sound exposure.

to measure a player’s cumulative sound exposure. Safe listening messages that inform players about their sound usage and predict when they might reach hazardous listening levels.

that inform players about their sound usage and predict when they might reach hazardous listening levels. A user-friendly volume control system to allow players to adjust sound settings easily.

to allow players to adjust sound settings easily. A “headphone safety mode” that automatically adapts volume levels when switching between headphones and external speakers.

For video gameplay software, the standard recommends:

Safe listening warnings and messages to alert players about potential risks associated with loud or prolonged sound exposure.

to alert players about potential risks associated with loud or prolonged sound exposure. Independent volume controls for different audio categories, allowing users to adjust and mute various in-game sounds as needed.

for different audio categories, allowing users to adjust and mute various in-game sounds as needed. Soundtrack and sound design adjustments that incorporate safe listening principles into gameplay.

that incorporate safe listening principles into gameplay. A software-based “headphone safety mode” capable of detecting audio output switches and automatically reducing volume when needed.

Industry Collaboration and Future Outlook

“As video gaming and esports continue to expand, and players use an increasing variety of devices to access content, safe listening standards are vital to protect users—especially children—from potentially harmful noise levels,” stated Seizo Onoe, Director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at ITU. “Effective technical standards require collaboration, leveraging the expertise of different organizations. We are grateful for WHO’s insights in advancing safe listening and are pleased to launch this initiative on World Hearing Day.”

The new standard was developed under WHO’s Make Listening Safe initiative, an effort dedicated to improving listening practices, particularly among young people. The initiative draws upon the latest scientific evidence and insights from experts in government, industry, consumer advocacy, and civil society.

This latest standard builds upon two previously launched global safe listening guidelines: the H.870 WHO-ITU Global Standard for Safe Listening in Personal Audio Devices and Systems (2019) and the WHO Global Standard for Safe Listening in Venues and Events (2022), which ITU formally adopted in 2024. Together, these standards represent a major step toward ensuring safer listening environments across various aspects of daily life, including entertainment, public events, and personal audio usage.

With this milestone, WHO and ITU urge governments, manufacturers, and stakeholders across the gaming industry to implement these new guidelines, ensuring that gaming remains an enjoyable and safe experience for all players.