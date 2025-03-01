Mass Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Reaches Over 600,000 Children Amid Ceasefire

A five-day mass polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip successfully concluded on Wednesday, reaching approximately 603,000 children under the age of 10 with the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2). This large-scale effort was made possible through comprehensive, simultaneous access to all five governorates during the ongoing ceasefire. The campaign aimed to curb the ongoing poliovirus outbreak and prevent further spread across the region.

Expanded Reach and Increased Coverage

This latest vaccination round saw an increase of 40,000 additional children compared to the previous two rounds conducted in September and October 2024. The improvement in coverage was largely attributed to the ceasefire, which allowed health workers to reach displaced children and those residing in previously inaccessible areas. These areas included regions in North Gaza such as Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun, where security concerns had previously hindered immunization efforts.

Community Support and Resilience

Despite challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, families actively participated in the initiative, bringing their children to designated vaccination points. The campaign deployed a robust workforce, consisting of 1,660 vaccination teams, of which 1,242 were mobile units, and an additional 1,242 social mobilizers to enhance outreach and awareness. Strong community engagement and heightened awareness of vaccination benefits played a crucial role in maintaining high immunization rates. Prior to the conflict, 89% of children in the Gaza Strip had received the third dose of the oral polio vaccine in 2023.

Collaborative Efforts for Public Health

The Palestinian Ministry of Health spearheaded the campaign with critical support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and various health partners. These organizations remain committed to supporting Gaza’s public health infrastructure amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

Strengthening Disease Surveillance and Health Systems

Since July 2024, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has intensified surveillance efforts to detect poliovirus in both children and environmental samples. The timely detection of the virus in the environment underscored the need for additional vaccination rounds. Strengthening disease surveillance and restoring routine immunization services remain crucial in safeguarding Gaza’s children from polio and other preventable diseases.

A Call for Lasting Peace and Health Security

As the ceasefire enables critical public health functions to resume, ensuring uninterrupted access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene, and proper nutrition remains vital to protecting children from various infectious diseases, including polio. WHO, UNICEF, and their partners continue to advocate for a lasting ceasefire that paves the way for sustained health security and long-term peace. Ending polio requires a collective commitment to vaccinate every last child and maintain resilient healthcare systems in conflict-affected areas.