Tragic Loss: Second Ebola Victim in Uganda Dies

A four-year-old child is the second confirmed Ebola fatality in Uganda, raising the count to ten cases. The outbreak began in January post the death of a nurse in Kampala. As of mid-February, contacts remain under quarantine, though recovered patients have been discharged.

Uganda has reported a second Ebola fatality, a four-year-old child, according to the World Health Organization and the country's health ministry. This brings the total confirmed cases to ten since the outbreak's declaration in January.

The outbreak was initially identified following the death of a male nurse at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala. This hospital remains the primary center for Ebola cases in the nation.

Although all eight previously hospitalized patients have been discharged, at least 265 contacts are being closely monitored in Kampala and two other cities. Ebola symptoms, such as fever and muscle pain, continue to pose serious health threats, with transmission mainly occurring through contact with infected bodily fluids.

