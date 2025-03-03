Revamping Liver Health: The MAFLD Management Playbook

The Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver has released guidelines emphasizing diet and physical activity as primary treatments for metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD). A regimen involving 2.5-4 hours of aerobic exercise weekly and gradual weight loss significantly reduces liver fat, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines, published in Hepatology International, recommend a Mediterranean diet rich in monounsaturated fats and low in refined sugars to manage MAFLD. This diet includes whole grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and olive oil, promoting a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

For effective long-term weight management, the document stresses calorie-reduced diets and frequent self-weighing. It also highlights the benefits of resistance training alongside aerobic activities in enhancing muscle mass and overall fitness. Evidence favors the Mediterranean diet's efficacy, while intermittent fasting lacks substantial support.

