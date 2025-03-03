Left Menu

Revamping Liver Health: The MAFLD Management Playbook

Diet and physical activity are primary treatments for MAFLD, as per new guidelines. Regular aerobic exercise and weight loss are crucial in reducing liver fat, with a Mediterranean diet offering benefits. The guidelines emphasize aerobic and resistance exercises combined with strategic dietary choices for effective management.

The Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver has released guidelines emphasizing diet and physical activity as primary treatments for metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD). A regimen involving 2.5-4 hours of aerobic exercise weekly and gradual weight loss significantly reduces liver fat, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines, published in Hepatology International, recommend a Mediterranean diet rich in monounsaturated fats and low in refined sugars to manage MAFLD. This diet includes whole grains, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and olive oil, promoting a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

For effective long-term weight management, the document stresses calorie-reduced diets and frequent self-weighing. It also highlights the benefits of resistance training alongside aerobic activities in enhancing muscle mass and overall fitness. Evidence favors the Mediterranean diet's efficacy, while intermittent fasting lacks substantial support.

