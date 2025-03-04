Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Pioneers Dual Vaccine for Global Child Health

Zydus Lifesciences is developing a combination vaccine targeting shigellosis and typhoid, with support from the Gates Foundation. The effort focuses on early-stage development and animal studies. Aimed at children under five, this initiative leverages Zydus' WHO prequalified Typhoid vaccine to tackle enteric diseases in endemic areas.

Updated: 04-03-2025 11:33 IST
Zydus Lifesciences announced on Tuesday plans to develop a combination vaccine against shigellosis and typhoid. Supported by the Gates Foundation, the initiative will involve early-stage development and significant preclinical studies.

The project, scheduled to begin in March 2025, aims to protect children under five in areas where these diseases are prevalent. A collaboration will leverage the company's existing WHO prequalified Typhoid vaccine alongside a Shigella vaccine from a partner.

By aligning with key partners, Zydus strives to address global health issues through innovative, affordable vaccine solutions, emphasized by MD Sharvil Patel. This endeavor could have a global impact, notes Gates Foundation Country Director M Hari Menon, highlighting India's role in scientific innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

