Galaxy's New Top-up: Affordable Safety Net for Health Needs

Galaxy Health Insurance has unveiled a new product, Galaxy Top-up, designed to provide extra health insurance coverage at a reduced cost. The city-headquartered company announced that this new plan ensures policyholders have access to quality healthcare without the financial burden.

Under the 'Premium Promise', Galaxy Top-up guarantees no premium increases until policyholders file a claim or reach the age of 55. The plan offers a higher sum insured, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore, and includes comprehensive coverage and flexibility.

Galaxy Health Insurance's MD and CEO, G Srinivasan, emphasized that health insurance has become a necessity rather than a luxury. By offering a budget-friendly solution, Galaxy Top-up aims to provide access to advanced medical care, catering to the growing preference for cost-effective top-up plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)