Left Menu

Galaxy's New Top-up: Affordable Safety Net for Health Needs

Galaxy Health Insurance introduces Galaxy Top-up, offering additional health coverage at a reduced cost. The Top-up plan promises no premium hikes unless a claim is made or upon turning 55. It provides coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore, ensuring budget-friendly access to advanced medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:20 IST
Galaxy's New Top-up: Affordable Safety Net for Health Needs
  • Country:
  • India

Galaxy Health Insurance has unveiled a new product, Galaxy Top-up, designed to provide extra health insurance coverage at a reduced cost. The city-headquartered company announced that this new plan ensures policyholders have access to quality healthcare without the financial burden.

Under the 'Premium Promise', Galaxy Top-up guarantees no premium increases until policyholders file a claim or reach the age of 55. The plan offers a higher sum insured, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 2 crore, and includes comprehensive coverage and flexibility.

Galaxy Health Insurance's MD and CEO, G Srinivasan, emphasized that health insurance has become a necessity rather than a luxury. By offering a budget-friendly solution, Galaxy Top-up aims to provide access to advanced medical care, catering to the growing preference for cost-effective top-up plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025