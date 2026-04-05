Arrest of Notorious Gang Member Rakesh Banjara in Delhi

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police have apprehended Rakesh Banjara, a notorious figure associated with the Surender Fauji gang. The arrest was made following the recovery of a pistol and three bullets from his possession, an official disclosed on Sunday.

Banjara, a resident of Gurugram, is a habitual offender with a long criminal history involving more than 25 cases, ranging from murder to robbery. Police intelligence received on April 3 suggested his visit to Haiderpur village, accompanied by an illegal firearm.

A strategic trap was set near a hotel, where, at approximately 3:15 p.m., authorities intercepted Banjara's vehicle and detained him. Interrogations revealed his extensive involvement in gang operations across Gurugram and nearby areas, with the firearm procured illegally amidst ongoing conflicts and personal vendettas.

(With inputs from agencies.)