Obesity Needs Multifactorial Effort with Collective Endeavour: Dr. Jitendra Singh

In a recent health summit, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the urgent need to combat obesity through sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick-fix solutions. He cautioned against the rising popularity of weight-loss injections and fad diets, advocating instead for self-discipline, dietary regulation, and a balanced approach to overall health.

Highlighting the evolution of dietary habits, Dr. Singh humorously remarked on the modern fascination with intermittent fasting and structured eating schedules. "Our grandmothers would have been amused by the concept of '5 PM eating schedules' and calorie counting apps," he quipped.

As he concluded his address, Dr. Singh called upon all stakeholders—including healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public—to take immediate action rather than waiting for annual summits to discuss the same concerns. "Obesity is not just a personal concern; it is a national responsibility. As we envision India in 2047, we must ensure that our young population remains healthy, productive, and free from preventable lifestyle diseases," he asserted.

The summit brought together leading medical experts, policymakers, and industry representatives, all of whom echoed the urgent need for collective action to address obesity at a systemic level. The discussions underscored the importance of integrating obesity prevention into public health policies, promoting awareness campaigns, and fostering an environment that encourages healthier lifestyle choices across all sections of society.