Supreme Court Urges States to Curb Hospital Price Exploitation

The Supreme Court has directed states to develop policies to prevent private hospitals from overcharging for medicines and devices sold at in-house pharmacies. The court emphasized the need for state-specific health policies without imposing mandatory directions that could affect hospital operations or deter private sector participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:37 IST
The Supreme Court has placed the responsibility on individual states to devise policies safeguarding patients and their attendants from being overcharged for medicines and medical devices at private hospital pharmacies. This decision follows a PIL alleging price exploitation by private hospitals and emphasizes the need for state-specific regulatory measures.

Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh addressed the issue in response to a petition filed by Siddharth Dalmia and his father, alleging that patients are often forced to buy expensive medications from hospital-affiliated pharmacies. While the court chose not to dictate mandatory rules for private entities, it acknowledged that states must ensure patient protection and market fairness.

The court highlighted health as a state responsibility, urging governments to be aware of local conditions while developing non-restrictive guidelines. The bench noted the critical role of private hospitals, stressing that any regulations must balance patient interests with seamless private sector integration into the healthcare system.

