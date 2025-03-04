Gujarat Tackles Obesity: State-Wide Campaign Announced

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a comprehensive state-wide campaign aimed at combating obesity, aligning with World Obesity Day. Patel emphasized the state's commitment to raising awareness about the health risks associated with obesity.

During his annual radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for increased public awareness and action against obesity. He praised Gujarat's proactive response to his appeals, highlighting the state's new campaign as a model for national health initiatives.

The campaign's goal is to promote healthier lifestyles across the state, aiming to realize a vision of 'Healthy Gujarat' as a cornerstone for a developed India by 2047, as emphasized by CM Patel in the legislative assembly.

