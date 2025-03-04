Gujarat Tackles Obesity: State-Wide Campaign Announced
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a state-wide campaign to combat obesity on World Obesity Day. The initiative aims to raise awareness and encourage healthier lifestyles among citizens as part of a broader vision for a healthier Gujarat and developed India by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a comprehensive state-wide campaign aimed at combating obesity, aligning with World Obesity Day. Patel emphasized the state's commitment to raising awareness about the health risks associated with obesity.
During his annual radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for increased public awareness and action against obesity. He praised Gujarat's proactive response to his appeals, highlighting the state's new campaign as a model for national health initiatives.
The campaign's goal is to promote healthier lifestyles across the state, aiming to realize a vision of 'Healthy Gujarat' as a cornerstone for a developed India by 2047, as emphasized by CM Patel in the legislative assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticises those opposing India's religious and cultural traditions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Grace Mauritius' National Day as Guest of Honour
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Disburses Rs 313 Crore to Over 13 Lakh Students
Sufi music our shared heritage, we have lived it together: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jahan-e-Khusrau event.
Maha Kumbh was truly a global event, credit for its success goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.