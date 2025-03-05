Pope Francis’ Health: A Testament of Resilience

Pope Francis is reportedly stable after facing double pneumonia, according to Vatican reports. Hospitalized since February 14, the 88-year-old pontiff has shown no new respiratory crises and remains alert, aiding in his treatment. Daily updates provide cautious optimism about his recovery.

Pope Francis experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency earlier this week. While currently stable, he continues to use ventilation support overnight, with his prospects described as 'guarded'. The Pope has not appeared publicly since his hospitalization over two weeks ago, fueling speculation about his future.

The Pope's condition sparked discussions about a possible resignation, reminiscent of his predecessor Benedict XVI. However, insiders describe Francis as a determined fighter, dismissing resignation rumors. The Vatican attributes recent health episodes to natural responses in battling the infection, given his medical history.

(With inputs from agencies.)