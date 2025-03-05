Left Menu

Pope Francis’ Health: A Testament of Resilience

Pope Francis is in stable condition after battling double pneumonia, with no new respiratory crises reported by the Vatican. He remains in Gemelli hospital, alert and responding to treatment. Despite rumors of resignation, close sources indicate the Pope's determination to continue his papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:03 IST
Pope Francis’ Health: A Testament of Resilience
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is reportedly stable after facing double pneumonia, according to Vatican reports. Hospitalized since February 14, the 88-year-old pontiff has shown no new respiratory crises and remains alert, aiding in his treatment. Daily updates provide cautious optimism about his recovery.

Pope Francis experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency earlier this week. While currently stable, he continues to use ventilation support overnight, with his prospects described as 'guarded'. The Pope has not appeared publicly since his hospitalization over two weeks ago, fueling speculation about his future.

The Pope's condition sparked discussions about a possible resignation, reminiscent of his predecessor Benedict XVI. However, insiders describe Francis as a determined fighter, dismissing resignation rumors. The Vatican attributes recent health episodes to natural responses in battling the infection, given his medical history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025