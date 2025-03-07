Left Menu

Vaccination Controversy Reignited Amid Measles Outbreak

The CDC is planning a study on vaccines and autism amid a major measles outbreak. Despite scientific consensus against a link, ongoing vaccine skepticism, fueled by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., hampers vaccination rates. Autism diagnoses have risen due to broader screening, not vaccines, researchers say.

Updated: 07-03-2025 21:44 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is poised to embark on a significant study exploring potential connections between vaccines and autism. This comes as public debate rekindles over vaccine safety amid a massive measles outbreak in the United States, with over 150 cases reported in Texas and New Mexico.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., notorious for his anti-vaccine stance, remains ambiguous about his involvement in the CDC's plans. While Kennedy has previously downplayed the benefits of vaccines, he recently suggested vaccination as a personal choice, adding to the mixed messages being received by the public.

Autism diagnoses have markedly increased since 2000, primarily due to expanded screening methods. However, the now-debunked claims of a link between autism and the MMR vaccine continue to influence public perception. The scientific community consistently shows no robust evidence supporting such connections. Meanwhile, President Trump underscored the urgency of addressing autism in a recent congressional address.

