Healthcare Shake-up: Major Developments in Drug Trials and International Reforms

Recent health news highlights include Johnson & Johnson halting depression drug trials due to inefficacy, U.S. funding reversals for key health programs, and significant international drug regulations and investigations. These developments underscore ongoing challenges and shifts in global healthcare policies and pharmaceutical strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:28 IST
Johnson & Johnson has announced the termination of its experimental depression drug trials due to insufficient efficacy, a significant setback in mental health treatment research.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has retracted the termination of funding for crucial health programs, although aid distribution remains uncertain, impacting organizations reliant on these funds.

Globally, regulatory actions, including drug safety investigations and adjustments to healthcare policies, reflect ongoing efforts to address legal, ethical, and medical challenges within the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

