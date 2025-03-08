Healthcare Shake-up: Major Developments in Drug Trials and International Reforms

Johnson & Johnson has announced the termination of its experimental depression drug trials due to insufficient efficacy, a significant setback in mental health treatment research.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has retracted the termination of funding for crucial health programs, although aid distribution remains uncertain, impacting organizations reliant on these funds.

Globally, regulatory actions, including drug safety investigations and adjustments to healthcare policies, reflect ongoing efforts to address legal, ethical, and medical challenges within the pharmaceutical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)