Global Study Highlights Severe Maternal Health Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action

A newly released study by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that severe haemorrhage and hypertensive disorders such as preeclampsia remain the leading causes of maternal mortality worldwide. In 2020 alone, haemorrhage accounted for approximately 80,000 deaths, while hypertensive disorders led to around 50,000 fatalities. These findings highlight the continued gap in access to lifesaving maternal healthcare, particularly in lower-income countries.

The study, published in The Lancet Global Health, marks WHO’s first comprehensive update on maternal mortality causes since the adoption of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015. It emphasizes that, in addition to obstetric complications, nearly 23% of pregnancy-related deaths are linked to underlying health conditions such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, anemia, and diabetes. These chronic and infectious diseases often remain undiagnosed or untreated until they lead to severe complications, increasing the risks associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

Critical Gaps in Maternal Healthcare

"Understanding why pregnant women and new mothers are dying is crucial to tackling the global maternal mortality crisis and ensuring women receive the best possible care," said Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO. "This is fundamentally a matter of global health equity—every woman deserves high-quality, evidence-based care before, during, and after childbirth."

The study estimates that a total of 287,000 maternal deaths occurred in 2020, equating to one death every two minutes. Haemorrhage, primarily occurring during or immediately after childbirth, is responsible for nearly 27% of all maternal deaths. Hypertensive disorders, particularly preeclampsia, contribute to an additional 16%. Preeclampsia is a severe condition characterized by high blood pressure, which, if left untreated, can lead to haemorrhage, strokes, organ failure, and seizures.

Other direct causes of maternal deaths include sepsis, infections, pulmonary embolism, complications from spontaneous and induced abortions—including miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and unsafe abortions—as well as complications from anesthesia and childbirth-related injuries.

A Call for Improved Maternal Care Systems

The findings underscore the urgent need to strengthen key aspects of maternal healthcare. Early risk detection through antenatal care, emergency obstetric interventions for critical conditions like haemorrhage, and comprehensive postnatal care are essential. Currently, nearly one-third of women, particularly in low-income regions, do not receive essential postnatal check-ups in the days following childbirth—a critical window for saving lives.

Additionally, addressing broader health determinants—such as malnutrition and non-communicable diseases—can significantly reduce pregnancy risks. "Many maternal deaths stem from a combination of factors," explained Dr. Jenny Cresswell, a WHO scientist and co-author of the study. "Preeclampsia, for example, not only increases the risk of haemorrhage but also creates long-term complications. A holistic approach to maternal health is essential to ensure women not only survive childbirth but also maintain quality of life thereafter."

Need for Better Data and Expanded Support

The study highlights the need for more comprehensive data on maternal suicide and late maternal deaths (those occurring up to one year postpartum). Currently, suicide data is only available for 12 countries, and most national reporting does not account for late maternal deaths, despite evidence that complications can persist beyond childbirth. Additionally, postpartum women often struggle to access follow-up care, including mental health services.

WHO is actively working to improve access to high-quality maternal healthcare. In 2024, WHO and its partners launched a global Roadmap for Postpartum Haemorrhage, outlining critical strategies to address this leading cause of maternal death. That same year, the World Health Assembly’s 194 member states committed to strengthening maternal and newborn care through a resolution aimed at improving care quality before, during, and after childbirth.

Looking ahead, WHO is set to make maternal and newborn health the central theme of World Health Day 2025, marking a crucial five-year milestone before the SDG deadline. The campaign will push for intensified efforts to provide evidence-based, high-quality care to women and babies, especially in impoverished and crisis-affected regions where the majority of maternal deaths occur. Beyond survival, the initiative will emphasize broader aspects of women’s health, including the need for comprehensive postnatal care and continued medical and mental health support.

The study serves as a wake-up call for governments, health systems, and international organizations to act decisively in reducing maternal mortality. Ensuring every woman has access to high-quality maternal healthcare is not only a public health priority but a fundamental human right.