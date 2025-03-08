Left Menu

India's Leap into Healthcare Innovation: The Launch of Medical Innovations Patent Mitra

Union Health Minister J P Nadda launched the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) 'Medical Innovations Patent Mitra.' This initiative aims to boost India's healthcare innovation by guiding innovators through patent filing and technology transfer. Supported by NITI Aayog and DoP, it targets self-reliant medical innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:58 IST
Union Health Minister J P Nadda unveiled a groundbreaking initiative titled the 'Medical Innovations Patent Mitra,' designed to enhance the healthcare innovation ecosystem in India. Announced at the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA), this program aims to provide crucial support, from patent filing to technology transfer, for medical innovations.

Backed by NITI Aayog and other key departments, the initiative seeks to position India at the forefront of medical innovation. A panel discussion with industry leaders and health experts followed the launch, exploring strategies to improve patent filings and technology transfers in the sector.

Dr V K Paul from NITI Aayog highlighted the initiative's direct contribution to Ayushman Bharat's goals. ICMR's Director General, Dr Rajiv Bahl, emphasized the importance of bridging gaps in the patenting process, targeting increased patents and technology translation in India's life sciences. The initiative is set to redefine India's pharma and MedTech sectors, fueling innovation-led growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

