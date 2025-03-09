Breaking the Stigma: ASHA Workers Lead the Charge Against Tuberculosis

In the heart of Uttar Pradesh, Ranjana Chaudhary, a dedicated ASHA worker, tours Madhubeniya village daily, battling the prevailing stigma surrounding tuberculosis. Her aim is clear: encourage villagers to get screened and partake in the nationwide effort to eliminate this deadly disease.

These efforts are part of an ambitious 100-day campaign aimed at accelerating the eradication of TB across India. Since its inception, over 12 lakh TB screening camps have identified more than 6.1 lakh TB patients. The initiative targets vulnerable groups, utilizing a method that includes community engagement and innovative strategies like TB champions and sensitized Panchayat leaders.

Despite challenges, from stigma to misinformation, the campaign's achievements are undeniable. Key stakeholders, including elected officials and health workers, have united, emphasizing awareness and support through nutritional and emotional guidance, striving for a nation free of tuberculosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)