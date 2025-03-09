Left Menu

ASHA workers in India are central to a campaign to combat tuberculosis stigma and promote testing. Over 12 lakh TB camps were held, screening 11 crore individuals. The initiative includes engaging TB champions, sensitizing Gram Pradhans, and mobilizing communities to reduce stigma and encourage treatment.

Breaking the Stigma: ASHA Workers Lead the Charge Against Tuberculosis
In the heart of Uttar Pradesh, Ranjana Chaudhary, a dedicated ASHA worker, tours Madhubeniya village daily, battling the prevailing stigma surrounding tuberculosis. Her aim is clear: encourage villagers to get screened and partake in the nationwide effort to eliminate this deadly disease.

These efforts are part of an ambitious 100-day campaign aimed at accelerating the eradication of TB across India. Since its inception, over 12 lakh TB screening camps have identified more than 6.1 lakh TB patients. The initiative targets vulnerable groups, utilizing a method that includes community engagement and innovative strategies like TB champions and sensitized Panchayat leaders.

Despite challenges, from stigma to misinformation, the campaign's achievements are undeniable. Key stakeholders, including elected officials and health workers, have united, emphasizing awareness and support through nutritional and emotional guidance, striving for a nation free of tuberculosis.

