Government Unveils First of Nine Upgraded Air Ambulance Helicopters

In a significant boost to New Zealand’s air ambulance services, the first of nine upgraded air ambulance helicopters is now officially in operation, serving the Waikato, Coromandel, and King Country regions. Associate Health Minister Hon Casey Costello and ACC Minister Scott Simpson announced the deployment, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to modernizing the ageing air ambulance fleet across the country.

During a visit to the Waikato helicopter base in Hamilton, Ms Costello lauded the addition of the new aircraft to the emergency medical service.

“It is fantastic news that this helicopter will support people living in these regions as part of the Government’s investment to upgrade some of New Zealand’s ageing air ambulance fleet,” Ms. Costello stated.

The newly commissioned five-blade Airbus H145 D3 completed its final test flight on February 25 and is now fully operational. This advanced aircraft is expected to enhance emergency medical response with improved safety, greater reliability, and better operational capabilities, including superior performance in adverse weather conditions. Additional benefits include reduced maintenance costs and improved fuel efficiency.

Comprehensive Fleet Upgrade Underway

This helicopter is the first of nine replacement air ambulances set to be deployed nationwide throughout 2024 and 2025. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize New Zealand’s Emergency Air Ambulance Helicopter Service (EAAHS), ensuring communities—especially those in remote and rural areas—have access to prompt and effective emergency medical support.

ACC Minister Scott Simpson highlighted the increasing demand for air ambulance services.

“In just five years, demand for air ambulances has increased by 22 per cent, and that’s why I’m delighted to welcome this brand-new air ambulance,” Mr. Simpson said. “The fleet enables paramedics, doctors, and nurses to provide critical treatment while patients are transported to appropriate healthcare facilities, helping to mitigate the impacts of injuries and illnesses due to delayed care.”

The upgrade program is backed by an additional $14.7 million investment for the year leading to July 2025, with $8.2 million from Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora and $6.5 million from ACC. This funding supports the replacement of nine ageing helicopters with more modern aircraft, ensuring higher efficiency and safety for emergency air transport operations.

Expanding Nationwide Deployment

One of the replacement helicopters, a second-hand aircraft, has been operational in Tauranga since mid-2023. The Waikato-based helicopter is the first newly built aircraft in this upgrade initiative, having been sourced from overseas.

The next replacement aircraft, currently being fitted out, is expected to become operational in Auckland by mid-April. Additionally, two second-hand helicopters will be introduced into service in late May, supporting emergency response operations for Northern Rescue in Auckland and Whangarei.

Future-Proofing Air Ambulance Services

The Government remains committed to enhancing New Zealand’s aeromedical capabilities. Health NZ and ACC are currently redesigning the aeromedical operating model to optimize air ambulance resources. This effort is complemented by the $128 million in rotary-wing air ambulance funding allocated for the last financial year, ensuring a sustainable and efficient emergency response framework.

“Our air ambulance services do outstanding work, and it’s crucial that the helicopter fleet continues to evolve,” Ms. Costello added. “These new aircraft will significantly enhance our ability to provide life-saving medical care across the country.”

As further upgraded helicopters are integrated into the fleet, New Zealanders can expect enhanced emergency medical response capabilities, ensuring timely and effective care for those in need, regardless of location.