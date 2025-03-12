Aster DM Healthcare Reduces Share Pledge, Strengthening Financial Position

The promoters of Aster DM Healthcare have successfully decreased their share pledge from 99% to 41%, following a debt refinancing deal with top global financial institutions. The transaction involved new funding from JP Morgan, HSBC, and Barclays, allowing the company to refinance existing loans under better terms.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, emphasized that the reduction in pledged shares underscores the company's financial strength amid global market volatility. According to Dr. Moopen, this milestone reflects strong confidence in Aster's growth, operational excellence, and strategic direction.

Aster DM Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider in India, operating through 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 203 pharmacies, and several labs within five states. Their commitment is encapsulated in their promise: "We'll Treat You Well."

(With inputs from agencies.)