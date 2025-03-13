Left Menu

The Silent Threat: Snakebite Tragedies in Odisha

Odisha recorded 1,859 snakebite deaths over 2023-25, prompting the government to distribute compensation to victims' families. Cuttack district reported the highest fatalities, while Gajapati recorded the fewest. A total of 1,457 compensation claims were processed, with some still pending due to investigative delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:46 IST
The Silent Threat: Snakebite Tragedies in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Odisha has reported a concerning rise in snakebite deaths, with a staggering 1,859 cases recorded over the periods of 2023-24 and 2024-25. According to state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, 1,150 fatalities were recorded in the first period and 709 in the latter.

Government procedures mandate that compensation is distributed from the State Disaster Response Fund following local investigations and post-mortem verification. Minister Pujari assured the Assembly of ongoing efforts to deliver compensation promptly, with 1,022 payouts completed for 2023-24 and 435 for 2024-25, though numerous cases remain under scrutiny.

Cuttack district reported the highest number of deaths, with Gajapati seeing the least. Pujari highlighted delays in obtaining essential documents as a factor in pending compensation cases, with state mechanisms working to transfer funds directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025