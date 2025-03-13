Left Menu

Carrefour Expands Territory with Louis Delhaize Acquisition

The French antitrust authority approves Carrefour's acquisition of Louis Delhaize's French operations, contingent on selling eight stores. Carrefour plans to finalize the sale of these stores by 2025. The move gives Carrefour control over Cora and Match stores in France and aims to generate 130 million euros in synergies by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:15 IST
In a significant move within the retail sector, French antitrust authorities have approved Carrefour's acquisition of the French operations of Belgian retailer Louis Delhaize, with the stipulation that eight stores must be sold to competitors.

Carrefour announced its intention to engage in discussions with potential buyers to offload the eight stores, comprising five hypermarkets and three supermarkets, boasting combined sales of over 300 million euros, by the end of 2025.

The acquisition grants Carrefour control over Cora and Match retail outlets across France, as well as the Provera purchasing segment. Carrefour aims to generate synergies amounting to 130 million euros by 2027 from this strategic move.

