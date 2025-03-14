A Global Health System at a Crossroads: Innovations, Challenges, and Leadership Changes

Global health systems face significant challenges and opportunities, as medical institutions embrace cutting-edge technology and navigate complex leadership transitions. India's Apollo Hospitals are pioneering AI investments to streamline medical staff workloads and improve healthcare delivery.

In the U.S., Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Trump's pick for a major Medicare role, faces scrutiny over financial ties and past tax issues, while Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren raises ethical concerns. Meanwhile, healthcare conglomerate Cigna undergoes a leadership reshuffle, appointing Brian Evanko as COO.

Additional health news includes Utah's groundbreaking move to ban fluoride in public water systems, Roche's substantial obesity drug deal with Zealand Pharma, and growing measles outbreaks in Europe and the U.S., prompting renewed calls for increasing vaccination rates.

