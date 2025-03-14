Left Menu

The Hidden Dangers of OTC Sedatives: Why Professional Guidance Matters on World Sleep Day

Over-the-counter sedatives are often used to combat sleep issues in today's fast-paced world. However, experts warn about the risks of such medications without proper medical guidance. World Sleep Day highlights the importance of healthy sleep habits and the need for professional evaluation in treating sleep disorders.

In our busy modern world, over-the-counter (OTC) sedatives are frequently turned to for a quick fix to sleep troubles. Yet, health professionals voice serious concerns over their misuse, warning of long-term risks.

Dr. Mir Faisal, a sleep medicine expert, highlights the dangers of unsupervised sedative use, noting damage to various body systems.

As World Sleep Day raises awareness about sleep health, emphasizing the necessity of professional consultation, it urges individuals to prioritize better sleep habits and tackle underlying causes of sleep disorders.

