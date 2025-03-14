Left Menu

Health Sector Innovations: From AI in Hospitals to Museum Therapy

Recent health news highlights include Apollo Hospitals' investment in AI for staff workload management, controversies surrounding Dr. Mehmet Oz's nomination for Medicare leadership, the U.S. FDA's influenza vaccine guidelines, and Swiss doctors prescribing art therapy for patients. Other updates include a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in South Korea and a Novartis partnership with the NFL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:31 IST
Health Sector Innovations: From AI in Hospitals to Museum Therapy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apollo Hospitals in India is set to increase its investment in artificial intelligence tools to help ease the burden on doctors and nurses. By automating routine tasks, AI is expected to enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline hospital operations in response to heavy patient loads.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised issues regarding Dr. Mehmet Oz's financial ties as President Trump's nominee to lead Medicare. Furthermore, Oz is under scrutiny for potentially underpaying Medicare taxes, with his Senate committee hearing approaching.

Swiss doctors are expanding their treatment options by prescribing museum visits for mental health and chronic illness patients. The Neuchatel project's goal is to improve residents' well-being and encourage physical activity through cultural engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025