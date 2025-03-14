Health Sector Innovations: From AI in Hospitals to Museum Therapy

Apollo Hospitals in India is set to increase its investment in artificial intelligence tools to help ease the burden on doctors and nurses. By automating routine tasks, AI is expected to enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline hospital operations in response to heavy patient loads.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised issues regarding Dr. Mehmet Oz's financial ties as President Trump's nominee to lead Medicare. Furthermore, Oz is under scrutiny for potentially underpaying Medicare taxes, with his Senate committee hearing approaching.

Swiss doctors are expanding their treatment options by prescribing museum visits for mental health and chronic illness patients. The Neuchatel project's goal is to improve residents' well-being and encourage physical activity through cultural engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)