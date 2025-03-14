Left Menu

Rising Measles Cases Challenge U.S. Health Policies

A measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico has reached 294 cases, surpassing last year's U.S. total. The outbreak poses a challenge for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his vaccine skepticism. Despite the low risk of widespread infection, robust immunization remains crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:20 IST
Rising Measles Cases Challenge U.S. Health Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have surged to 294 since January, exceeding the total reported in the U.S. last year. This outbreak presents a significant challenge for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is known for his vaccine skepticism.

The latest data, released by the health departments of Texas and New Mexico, indicate that cases in Texas, particularly in Gaines County, increased by 18 since March 11, while New Mexico saw a rise from 33 to 35 cases. Alarmingly, the outbreak has led to a vaccine-preventable death of a child in Texas and another potential fatality in New Mexico under investigation.

Despite the growing numbers, the CDC assured that the risk of widespread measles remains low, crediting high vaccination rates and effective surveillance programs. However, concerns persist as the Texas health department found that most cases were among the unvaccinated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025