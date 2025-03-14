Rising Measles Cases Challenge U.S. Health Policies

Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have surged to 294 since January, exceeding the total reported in the U.S. last year. This outbreak presents a significant challenge for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is known for his vaccine skepticism.

The latest data, released by the health departments of Texas and New Mexico, indicate that cases in Texas, particularly in Gaines County, increased by 18 since March 11, while New Mexico saw a rise from 33 to 35 cases. Alarmingly, the outbreak has led to a vaccine-preventable death of a child in Texas and another potential fatality in New Mexico under investigation.

Despite the growing numbers, the CDC assured that the risk of widespread measles remains low, crediting high vaccination rates and effective surveillance programs. However, concerns persist as the Texas health department found that most cases were among the unvaccinated.

(With inputs from agencies.)