Missing Medical Specimens Found After Scrap Dealer Mix-up

Several medical specimens destined for pathology tests vanished from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday after a scrap dealer mistakenly assumed they were waste.

The boxes, inadvertently taken by the dealer, were returned unharmed after he realized their significance.

The police clarified there would be no charges filed, as the incident was unintentional, and none of the specimens were harmed as they were preserved in formalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)