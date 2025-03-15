Left Menu

Missing Medical Specimens Found After Scrap Dealer Mix-up

Medical specimens collected for pathology tests at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital went missing briefly after a scrap dealer mistakenly took them, thinking they were discarded materials. They were later returned undamaged. No charges were filed as it was deemed an accidental incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several medical specimens destined for pathology tests vanished from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday after a scrap dealer mistakenly assumed they were waste.

The boxes, inadvertently taken by the dealer, were returned unharmed after he realized their significance.

The police clarified there would be no charges filed, as the incident was unintentional, and none of the specimens were harmed as they were preserved in formalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

