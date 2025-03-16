Left Menu

Swift Rescue in Gwalior Hospital Fire

A fire broke out at Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, early Sunday morning, prompting the rapid evacuation of over 190 patients. No casualties were reported. The fire started due to an electrical short-circuit in the ICU of the gynaecology department. An investigation is underway.

A fire erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city early on Sunday, leading to the emergency evacuation of more than 190 patients from Kamla Raja Hospital, according to officials.

No casualties occurred in the blaze, which ignited around 1 AM in the ICU's air-conditioning unit of the gynaecology wing. Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chouhan confirmed the event.

Swift action by hospital guards and staff facilitated the transfer of patients, including 13 from the ICU, to a super speciality hospital. A possible short-circuit caused the fire, as fire services swiftly managed the situation. An official inquiry has been announced.

