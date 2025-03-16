Nightclub Tragedy in North Macedonia: Sparks Ignite Catastrophe

A tragic fire in a North Macedonian nightclub has resulted in the deaths of 51 people and injured over 100, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski confirmed. The blaze broke out in Kocani's nightclub 'Pulse' due to pyrotechnic effects during a concert.

Video footage shows a band performing as flares shoot white sparks, which ignited the club's ceiling. Firefighters were seen working to extinguish the charred entrance after the fire quickly spread through the venue.

Reports from the MRT public broadcaster indicate that 27 individuals are hospitalized with severe burns, including minors. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski shared his condolences and urged authorities to prioritize assistance for victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)