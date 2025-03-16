Left Menu

Nightclub Tragedy in North Macedonia: Sparks Ignite Catastrophe

A devastating fire in a North Macedonian nightclub killed 51 and injured over 100. The blaze was sparked by pyrotechnic devices during a concert in Kocani. Emergency services are treating the injured, with minors among them. Prime Minister Mickoski expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire in a North Macedonian nightclub has resulted in the deaths of 51 people and injured over 100, Interior Minister Pance Toskovski confirmed. The blaze broke out in Kocani's nightclub 'Pulse' due to pyrotechnic effects during a concert.

Video footage shows a band performing as flares shoot white sparks, which ignited the club's ceiling. Firefighters were seen working to extinguish the charred entrance after the fire quickly spread through the venue.

Reports from the MRT public broadcaster indicate that 27 individuals are hospitalized with severe burns, including minors. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski shared his condolences and urged authorities to prioritize assistance for victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

