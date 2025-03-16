Revamping AYUSH: Streamlining Standards and Global Promotion

A parliamentary committee has urged the consolidation of AYUSH drug-related standard-setting processes under a single, independent drug controller, as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The committee emphasized the need for the Ministry to involve stakeholders in creating streamlined and inclusive pharmacopoeial standards, aiming for improved efficiency and uniformity.

To boost AYUSH's global presence, they recommended the Ministry expand the Arogya Fair's outreach, focus on international collaboration, and promote AYUSH to enhance its GDP contribution.

