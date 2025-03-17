Left Menu

Streamlining Disability Certification: Breaking the Bottleneck

A parliamentary committee has urged the inclusion of private medical professionals in the disability certification process to address delays. Challenges such as medical personnel shortages and inadequate infrastructure hinder the program. It recommends enhanced coordination with states, improved training, and targeted financial measures to optimize efficiency and fund utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:37 IST
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has sounded an alarm over persistent delays in the disability certification process, urging swift action to improve efficiency.

The report, unveiled on Monday, recommends that private medical professionals be brought into the fold to accelerate the issuance of disability certificates. The Committee further urged state governments and the Department of Disability Affairs to bolster medical infrastructure.

Further highlighting the financial struggles, the panel pointed to underutilisation in key programs like SIPDA. To combat this, it advised closer collaboration with NGOs, streamlined fund disbursement processes, and the adoption of digital tools like the ARJUN portal to track and optimize financial operations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

