Streamlining Disability Certification: Breaking the Bottleneck

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has sounded an alarm over persistent delays in the disability certification process, urging swift action to improve efficiency.

The report, unveiled on Monday, recommends that private medical professionals be brought into the fold to accelerate the issuance of disability certificates. The Committee further urged state governments and the Department of Disability Affairs to bolster medical infrastructure.

Further highlighting the financial struggles, the panel pointed to underutilisation in key programs like SIPDA. To combat this, it advised closer collaboration with NGOs, streamlined fund disbursement processes, and the adoption of digital tools like the ARJUN portal to track and optimize financial operations effectively.

