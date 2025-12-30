Left Menu

Wall Street Falters as Tech Stocks Retreat

Monday saw Wall Street's major indexes end lower, driven by a decline in heavyweight technology stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw losses as key stocks like Nvidia and Tesla fell, impacting sectors such as consumer discretionary. Despite fluctuations, optimistic traders expect continued market growth due to factors like AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 03:03 IST
Wall Street Falters as Tech Stocks Retreat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's prominent indexes closed lower on Monday, reflecting a slide in tech stocks from last week's highs that elevated the S&P 500 to record territory. The information technology sector dragged the index down as major tech stocks including Nvidia and Palantir dropped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also decreased, influenced by Tesla's fall of 3.3% after it hit a record peak last week. Meanwhile, energy stocks rose with a 2% increase in oil prices, counterbalancing the descent in precious metals. Tech stocks' fluctuating valuations remain attractive due to their growth, business moat, and unparalleled financial strength.

Despite Monday's dip, financial markets maintain optimism for a 'Santa Claus rally' and continued growth due to AI and favorable economic conditions. As the indexes approach yearly gains, investor sentiment remains bullish amid anticipated interest-rate cuts and ongoing Federal Reserve easing.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Netanyahu Clash Over West Bank Dispute

Trump and Netanyahu Clash Over West Bank Dispute

 Global
2
Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nige...

 Global
4
Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025