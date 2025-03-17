Left Menu

Oxygen Cylinder Mishap at SAT Hospital: Nursing Assistant Injured

A nursing assistant at Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital suffered a serious eye injury when an oxygen cylinder valve detached and hit her eye. The cause of the accident is currently unknown. She was quickly taken to a government eye hospital for treatment following the incident in the hospital's casualty wing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A nursing assistant at the Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital sustained a serious eye injury after a freak accident involving an oxygen cylinder in the hospital's casualty wing on Monday, according to the police.

The injury occurred when the valve of an oxygen cylinder unexpectedly detached and forcefully struck her eye. Authorities have yet to determine what caused the sudden detachment of the valve.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the injured staff member was swiftly transported to a government eye hospital for urgent medical attention, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

