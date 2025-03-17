PM Modi to Inaugurate Madhav Netralaya's New Milestone in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an extension building at the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur on March 30. The event marks a significant development in the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre revealed that the ceremony would witness the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This high-profile attendance emphasizes the extension's importance.

This new facility, occupying a 5.83-acre plot, is poised to house 250 beds, 14 Outpatient Departments (OPDs), and 14 state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, enhancing the center's medical services and capacity substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)