PM Modi to Inaugurate Madhav Netralaya's New Milestone in Nagpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the extension of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur on March 30. The new facility will feature 250 beds, 14 OPDs, and 14 modular operation theatres, enhancing the center's capabilities significantly.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an extension building at the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur on March 30. The event marks a significant development in the region's healthcare infrastructure.
Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre revealed that the ceremony would witness the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. This high-profile attendance emphasizes the extension's importance.
This new facility, occupying a 5.83-acre plot, is poised to house 250 beds, 14 Outpatient Departments (OPDs), and 14 state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, enhancing the center's medical services and capacity substantially.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit 2023: Shaping the Future of Healthcare
Government Takes Bold Steps to Improve Healthcare Access for All Kiwis
Metropolis Healthcare Expands Footprint with Scientific Pathology Acquisition
Delhi's Healthcare in Crisis: Corruption Allegations Rise
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Education and Healthcare Development Plans