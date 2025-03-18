Rajya Sabha Member Calls for Stricter Measures Against Obesity

Rajya Sabha member Milind Murli Deora has called on the government to impose higher taxes on high-sugar and high-fat foods, which he believes contribute to obesity. He also advocated for a ban on child-targeted advertisements for these products.

Deora highlighted the need for proactive measures to counteract the American lifestyle's influence in India, warning about a potential obesity crisis. Citing data, he noted a sharp increase in obesity rates in India over the past five years and urged for actions aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of an obesity-free nation.

Comparing international measures, Deora pointed out efforts by Japan and Singapore in curbing obesity. Other parliament members, including Sudha Murty, emphasized the importance of addressing mental illness, proposing more awareness initiatives like the historical 'Zara Sochiye' program.

(With inputs from agencies.)