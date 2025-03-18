Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Member Calls for Stricter Measures Against Obesity

Milind Murli Deora urges India to levy higher taxes on foods with high sugar and fat, and to ban their advertisements targeting children. He emphasizes the need for bold actions to prevent an obesity crisis, linking the issue to both health and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:19 IST
Rajya Sabha member Milind Murli Deora has called on the government to impose higher taxes on high-sugar and high-fat foods, which he believes contribute to obesity. He also advocated for a ban on child-targeted advertisements for these products.

Deora highlighted the need for proactive measures to counteract the American lifestyle's influence in India, warning about a potential obesity crisis. Citing data, he noted a sharp increase in obesity rates in India over the past five years and urged for actions aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of an obesity-free nation.

Comparing international measures, Deora pointed out efforts by Japan and Singapore in curbing obesity. Other parliament members, including Sudha Murty, emphasized the importance of addressing mental illness, proposing more awareness initiatives like the historical 'Zara Sochiye' program.

