Left Menu

A Centenarian's Journey: Heart Surgery and a Lifetime of Service

Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, a 102-year-old gynaecologist renowned for treating Mother Teresa, successfully underwent pacemaker surgery. Known for her disciplined life and service, she remains active. Her story underscores resilience and her remarkable health at such an age, providing insights into her vibrant life journey marked by dedication and strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:22 IST
A Centenarian's Journey: Heart Surgery and a Lifetime of Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rare medical feat, a private hospital in Kolkata successfully implanted a pacemaker into 102-year-old Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, discharging her within two days. The revered gynaecologist, celebrated for treating Mother Teresa, underwent surgery following complaints of dizziness due to irregular heartbeats.

Dr. Roy's adaptation to the surgery was swift and confident, showcasing her enduring resilience. She continues to lead a vigorous lifestyle filled with reading and helping others, attributing her well-being to an unfaltering routine and mental fortitude. Remarkably healthy for her age, she remains unaffected by COVID-19, proving a unique case in geriatric health.

Her daughter, Julie Basu, highlights Roy's lifetime of discipline and devotion. Dr. Roy's extraordinary journey, including her time in the UK and interactions with Mother Teresa, illustrates the strength and consistency of a life dedicated to service while adapting to the challenges of longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025