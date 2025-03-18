A Centenarian's Journey: Heart Surgery and a Lifetime of Service
Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, a 102-year-old gynaecologist renowned for treating Mother Teresa, successfully underwent pacemaker surgery. Known for her disciplined life and service, she remains active. Her story underscores resilience and her remarkable health at such an age, providing insights into her vibrant life journey marked by dedication and strength.
- Country:
- India
In a rare medical feat, a private hospital in Kolkata successfully implanted a pacemaker into 102-year-old Dr. Smriti Kana Roy, discharging her within two days. The revered gynaecologist, celebrated for treating Mother Teresa, underwent surgery following complaints of dizziness due to irregular heartbeats.
Dr. Roy's adaptation to the surgery was swift and confident, showcasing her enduring resilience. She continues to lead a vigorous lifestyle filled with reading and helping others, attributing her well-being to an unfaltering routine and mental fortitude. Remarkably healthy for her age, she remains unaffected by COVID-19, proving a unique case in geriatric health.
Her daughter, Julie Basu, highlights Roy's lifetime of discipline and devotion. Dr. Roy's extraordinary journey, including her time in the UK and interactions with Mother Teresa, illustrates the strength and consistency of a life dedicated to service while adapting to the challenges of longevity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
