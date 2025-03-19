Transgender Healthcare Balances on a Knife-Edge in Namibia
Ruann, a transgender sex worker in Walvis Bay, Namibia, faces healthcare uncertainty as U.S.-funded services are threatened by political changes. The closure of clinics, due to U.S. aid suspension, endangers efforts against HIV/AIDS. Advocates stress the need for sustainable healthcare funding to protect vulnerable populations.
In Namibia's port city of Walvis Bay, Ruann, a transgender sex worker, is among many facing an urgent healthcare crisis.
As President Trump dismantles USAID, the U.S.-funded clinics crucial for HIV prevention are at risk of closure, jeopardizing access to PrEP and vital health screenings.
Amidst political debates, advocates emphasize the critical need for sustained support to prevent a public health backslide, especially for transgender individuals who are often sidelined in healthcare systems.
