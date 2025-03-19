Transgender Healthcare Balances on a Knife-Edge in Namibia

In Namibia's port city of Walvis Bay, Ruann, a transgender sex worker, is among many facing an urgent healthcare crisis.

As President Trump dismantles USAID, the U.S.-funded clinics crucial for HIV prevention are at risk of closure, jeopardizing access to PrEP and vital health screenings.

Amidst political debates, advocates emphasize the critical need for sustained support to prevent a public health backslide, especially for transgender individuals who are often sidelined in healthcare systems.

