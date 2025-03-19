Pope Francis on the Mend: A Health Update from the Vatican
Pope Francis, 88, is recovering from double pneumonia and no longer requires mechanical ventilation at night. Admitted on February 14 to Rome's Gemelli Hospital with a severe respiratory infection, his doctors have confirmed that his condition is improving, according to a Vatican statement.
Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery and has stopped using mechanical ventilation at night, according to the Vatican. His doctors have stated that he is 'confirmed to be improving' as he continues to recuperate from double pneumonia.
The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14, suffering from a severe respiratory infection. The medical staff has been administering evolving treatment to address the complex illness.
The Vatican remains cautiously optimistic as Pope Francis shows signs of progress. His recovery is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as his condition continues to evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Energy Resilience Amid Conflict: Odesa's Recovery
Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical ventilation, just high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican says, reports AP.
Cricket Schedule Chaos: Santner Highlights Recovery Concerns
Pope Francis' Resilient Recovery: A Crisis Stabilized
Pope in stable condition with no new respiratory crises but will sleep with ventilation mask at night, Vatican says, reports AP.