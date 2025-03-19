Pope Francis on the Mend: A Health Update from the Vatican

Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery and has stopped using mechanical ventilation at night, according to the Vatican. His doctors have stated that he is 'confirmed to be improving' as he continues to recuperate from double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff was hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14, suffering from a severe respiratory infection. The medical staff has been administering evolving treatment to address the complex illness.

The Vatican remains cautiously optimistic as Pope Francis shows signs of progress. His recovery is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as his condition continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)