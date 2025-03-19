Pope Francis' Health: On the Mend from Pneumonia

Pope Francis is gradually recovering from a severe respiratory infection, according to the Vatican's latest update. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized for nearly five weeks, has been taken off mechanical ventilation at night and continues to show signs of improvement.

The Vatican's statement highlights that while the ventilation has stopped, Francis still receives oxygen through a nasal tube. His doctors remain optimistic about his recovery, citing normal blood test results and no fever.

Pope Francis' medical team highlights his susceptibility to lung infections due to past pleurisy, which led to the partial removal of one lung. His ongoing treatment includes respiratory physiotherapy and physical therapy to support his breathing and mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)