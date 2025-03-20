Eli Lilly's Mounjaro Takes on India's Growing Obesity and Diabetes Challenge

Eli Lilly, an American pharmaceutical giant, has introduced its highly-anticipated diabetes and weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, to the Indian market. This strategic move preempts the entry of its Danish competitor, Novo Nordisk. As obesity and diabetes rates surge in the world's most populous nation, the market's potential remains vast and lucrative.

Mounjaro, approved by India's drug regulatory authority, is priced at 4,375 rupees for a 5 mg vial and 3,500 rupees for a 2.5 mg vial. Analysts highlight the price as steep for the Indian context, where the annual cost at the highest dose nears 700,000 rupees—equivalent to around $8,100.

While Novo Nordisk hopes to launch its weight-loss drug Wegovy by 2025, it is already approved in India. Local pharmaceutical companies like Sun Pharma and Cipla are also racing to develop affordable generics. With India's diabetes prevalence projected to rise from 74.2 million adults in 2021 to over 124 million by 2045, the stakes are high.

(With inputs from agencies.)