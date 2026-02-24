Novo Nordisk Slashes US Prices for Semaglutide Medicines

In a strategic effort to broaden access, Novo Nordisk A/S has announced a substantial reduction in the US list prices of its popular semaglutide medications, Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus.

The company revealed that starting January 1, 2027, these medications will be available at a new list price of $675 per month. This change is part of Novo Nordisk's ongoing initiatives to make treatments more affordable.

Despite the list price adjustment, Novo Nordisk confirmed that the reduction will not influence direct-to-patient, self-pay prices, maintaining current financial frameworks for patients obtaining these medications independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)