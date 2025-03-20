Buldhana Hair Loss Case: Unraveling the Mystery

In the Buldhana district of Maharashtra, cases of sudden hair loss reported in December and January have sparked concern, but state minister Meghna Bordikar has clarified that they are not linked to the wheat supplied from ration stores or water contamination.

Addressing a query in the Legislative Council, Bordikar emphasized that thorough investigations are underway, with samples of water, soil, blood, and wheat already sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research for analysis. The findings will determine the exact cause of the issue, and appropriate measures will be implemented.

The government has conducted health check-ups in affected areas, focusing on children and pregnant women, while strengthening quality control over food distribution programs. Despite some experts pointing to high selenium content in wheat as a cause, no conclusive evidence has surfaced yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)