Nationwide Health Check-Up Initiative Gains Momentum

Union Health Minister J P Nadda made an impassioned appeal to Members of Parliament to facilitate annual health check-ups in their constituencies, emphasizing early detection of chronic conditions.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Nadda highlighted a government-backed campaign to offer free check-ups at Ayushman Arogya Mandir for citizens aged 30 and above, primarily targeting high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer. To date, 35 crore individuals have been screened as part of this initiative, revealing significant numbers with hypertension and diabetes.

The campaign has already identified 1.18 crore cases of oral cancer out of 29.35 crore screenings. Nadda reassured MPs of ongoing efforts, with 372 cancer day care centers active, and plans to establish additional centers across districts. Additionally, a budget-backed scheme aims to roll out more facilities to administer chemotherapy across the nation.

Responding to a Lok Sabha query, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel reported that Rs 3,635 crore has been disbursed to tuberculosis patients through direct benefit transfers, providing each patient Rs 1,000 for nutritional needs.

