Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

A new study published in the journal Behavioral Sciences finds that employees who are more aware of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human jobs report significantly higher levels of emotional exhaustion. The research titled "Association Between AI Awareness and Emotional Exhaustion: The Serial Mediation of Job Insecurity and Work Interference with Family" identifies job insecurity and work interference with family life as key mediators of this link, highlighting growing concerns over AI-induced workplace stress.

Conducted by researchers from Macao Polytechnic University, the study surveyed 303 employees across several Chinese companies to investigate how AI awareness influences psychological well-being in professional settings. Using regression analysis and mediation modeling, the authors found that perceived job threat from AI correlates strongly with burnout symptoms, particularly when it undermines job stability and disrupts family balance.

AI awareness and its psychological cost

AI awareness, defined in the study as the extent to which employees perceive their jobs could be replaced by AI systems, is emerging as a new occupational stressor. While automation and AI adoption are rising across sectors, employees increasingly associate this shift with long-term job uncertainty, changing role definitions, and the pressure to reskill.

The study found a strong positive relationship between AI awareness and emotional exhaustion — a core component of job burnout — even after controlling for demographic variables such as income, education level, and age. Employees who scored higher on AI awareness also reported significantly higher levels of job insecurity and perceived conflict between their work and family responsibilities.

The findings show that job insecurity plays a significant mediating role in the link between AI awareness and emotional exhaustion. Employees who view AI as a threat to their continued employment tend to experience more anxiety and stress about the future of their roles.

Regression estimates confirmed that AI awareness predicts job insecurity, which in turn predicts higher emotional exhaustion. This indirect pathway accounted for more than one-third of the total effect between AI awareness and burnout symptoms. The study supports prior findings that employees respond to perceived technological threats with heightened uncertainty about job continuity and career prospects.

A second pathway identified by the researchers involves work interference with family. Employees reporting higher AI awareness were more likely to say their job demands interfere with family time and responsibilities. The pressure to keep up with technological changes and maintain professional relevance appeared to spill over into personal life.

This work–family conflict was itself a strong predictor of emotional exhaustion. When added to the mediation model, the indirect pathway through work interference with family accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total effect. This suggests that AI-related workplace demands may not only undermine job security but also disrupt personal routines and support systems, amplifying burnout risk.

The study’s most comprehensive model revealed a serial mediation effect. AI awareness increases job insecurity, which leads to greater work interference with family, ultimately resulting in emotional exhaustion. This multi-step pathway accounted for an additional 16.8% of the total relationship between AI awareness and exhaustion.

Researchers framed this cumulative effect within the conservation of resources (COR) theory and the job demand–resource (JD-R) model. According to these frameworks, when employees perceive a threat to their job and are required to invest more energy at work - often at the cost of family and recovery time - their psychological resources deplete more rapidly, leading to emotional burnout.

Broader implications for employers

The study’s findings carry implications for employers, especially those undergoing digital transformation or introducing AI into core workflows. While technological adoption can increase efficiency, it may also introduce invisible psychological costs for employees who feel uncertain about their roles or future relevance.

Researchers suggest that transparent communication about AI implementation, combined with retraining programs and flexible work policies, can help mitigate job insecurity. Initiatives that promote work–life balance such as remote work options or flexible scheduling may also help reduce the spillover of work-related stress into employees’ family lives.Demographics and Data Validity

The sample included 303 participants drawn from various private-sector companies in China, with nearly equal representation of male and female employees. Data collection was conducted via the Wenjuanxin platform in August 2024.

All major variables: AI awareness, job insecurity, work–family conflict, and emotional exhaustion showed high internal reliability (Cronbach’s α > 0.80). Statistical analyses confirmed the absence of serious common method bias. Education level and income were negatively correlated with AI awareness and emotional exhaustion, suggesting that more highly educated and higher-earning employees may feel more resilient in the face of AI change.

While the findings are robust, the study acknowledges limitations, including its cross-sectional design and culturally specific sample. Future research is recommended to explore cross-national comparisons, longitudinal effects, and additional variables such as AI familiarity or trust.

Nonetheless, the research adds to a growing body of evidence linking AI integration not only to workforce transformation but also to complex psychological consequences. As organizations continue to automate, addressing the human cost of AI awareness may become essential to maintaining workplace well-being.