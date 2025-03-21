Healthcare Headlines: CDC Leadership, Drug Approvals, and Market Movements
The current health news briefs cover potential appointment changes at the CDC, FDA drug approvals, and major pharmaceutical market activities. Notable highlights include the consideration of Michael Burgess for CDC leadership, FDA approval of Alnylam's heart disease drug, and Eli Lilly's launch of Mounjaro in the Indian market.
The White House is eyeing former Republican Representative Michael Burgess to head the CDC, after withdrawing Dave Weldon's nomination. Sources suggest Burgess is a frontrunner, though a final decision is pending.
The FDA has greenlit Alnylam's vutrisiran for treating a rare heart disease, challenging Pfizer's market dominance. The ATTR-CM treatment market is projected to reach $11 billion by 2032.
Eli Lilly has launched its weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India, ahead of Novo Nordisk, targeting the country's growing obesity and diabetes problems.
