Healthcare Headlines: CDC Leadership, Drug Approvals, and Market Movements

The White House is eyeing former Republican Representative Michael Burgess to head the CDC, after withdrawing Dave Weldon's nomination. Sources suggest Burgess is a frontrunner, though a final decision is pending.

The FDA has greenlit Alnylam's vutrisiran for treating a rare heart disease, challenging Pfizer's market dominance. The ATTR-CM treatment market is projected to reach $11 billion by 2032.

Eli Lilly has launched its weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India, ahead of Novo Nordisk, targeting the country's growing obesity and diabetes problems.

